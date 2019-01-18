UP cabinet renames Mughalsarai tehsil as Deendayal Upadhyay

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of renaming the Mughalsarai tehsil as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the co-founder and president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Many places in the state have witnessed change in names in the recent past under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. In August last year, the iconic Mughalsarai Railway station got officially renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. On October 16 last year, Allahabad was formally rechristened to Prayagraj.

Both the Centre and the state government have drawn much flak from the opposition for the renaming spree. (ANI)