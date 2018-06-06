UP Cabinet will discuss Patanjali food park issue-Minister

[India], June 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Industrial Development Satish Mahana on Wednesday said the future of the Patanjali Food Park project would be discussed in a meeting of the state cabinet, and added that as of now there was no need for the firm to sign a new MoU.

"The chief minister spoke to Baba Ramdev yesterday. The allotted land was under name of Patanjali Ayurveda, but later they wanted it in the name of Patanjali Foods. There is no need to sign another MoU. The matter will be brought before the cabinet," Mahana told ANI.

On Tuesday, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna, took to his Twitter handle to inform that they had decided to shift the food park out of the state due to the government's stance. He further said their initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would be left unachieved because of this decision. According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for Patanjali Ayurved in Greater Noida. In 2016, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park. (ANI)