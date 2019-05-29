UP: Car catches fire in Kanpur, no casualties reported

[India], May 29 (ANI): A car caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday near Naubasta area here on National Highway 2, which connects Delhi to Kolkata.

The incident was reported at around 2:30 am. However, no casualties have been reported.

Mohit Kumar, a resident of Damodar Nagar, Kanpur was returning from a relative's house along with his family when he noticed smoke emanating from his car.

Mohit, along with three family members, got down safely from the car before it was gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. (ANI)