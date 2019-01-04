UP: Case filed against Azam Khan's son for possessing two birth certificates

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party leader (SP) and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan for allegedly possessing two birth certificates.

A case has also been registered against Azam Khan and his wife SP's MP Tazeen Fatima in Thana Ganj, Rampur. The cases against the all three have been filed under Indian Penal code sections of 193, 420, 467, 468 and 471, police said.

This comes after BJP leader Akash Saxena has alleged during a press conference in Lucknow Press Club on Dec 20 that Abdullah has two birth certificates. Soon after that police have started the investigation in the matter to see the authenticity in Saxena's claim. (ANI)