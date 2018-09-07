UP Chief Minister conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas

[India], Sep 07 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the situation of the flood-affected areas in Unnao, Kanpur and Farrukhabad.

On September 6, the Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey to take stock of areas in Basti district, which were also affected by the floods.

Earlier, a flood-like situation erupted in Moradabad after the water-level rose in Ramganga following heavy and continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand. The torrential rains claimed four lives in Amethi and Auraiya districts.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the adjacent states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh too experienced heavy rainfall in the past several days. Meanwhile on Friday, 17 flights have been diverted in Delhi between 3:20 pm to 4:30 pm, due to bad weather conditions.(ANI)