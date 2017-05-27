UP: Children abused at shelter home in Allahabad

[India], May 27: In yet another shameful incident, three minor boys were tied up and tortured at a shelter home in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The boys were found from the Allahabad Junction Railway Station who refused to stay in the shelter home located in Allahabad's Phaphamau.

On the catchment of the case, Administrative Governmental Manager (ADM) City Punit Kumar Shukla reached the spot and investigated the matter.

He further stated that the children wanted to go back home.

"The boys were tied with clothes for only two minutes to control them. They stayed in the shelter yesterday and were freed the following day. On being found at the station the children said that they were brought from their hometown and demanded to go back home. They didn't want to go back to the shelter," Shukla told ANI. Later after investigation, the children were sent to their respective homes. (ANI)