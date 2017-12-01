UP civic elections: Modi, Yogi and Mayawati the big winners

Lucknow: The civic body poll results have boosted the morale of the BJP and the BSP. On the other hand, the results are an alert signal for both the SP and the Congress.

The BJP claims the results are a vindication of Modi's policies and a green signal for Yogi's governance. The party feels that the results are the most appropriate reply to those who had raised questions over the capabilities of Yogi as an administrator. The party also feels it is an indication that people have accepted the policies of the BJP government, especially the decisions like demonetisation or GST.

Speculations are that the BJP will certainly use its victory in the campaigning for Gujarat poll. Yogi has already been spending a lot of time in Gujarat hence his performance in UP is expected to impact the Gujarat poll.

The results have infused a new life into the BSP as well, which was demoralised due to its poor showing in the previous two elections for both the general and the state assembly. This was the first time the party contested civic polls using its party flag and left behind SP and Congress, at least in mayoral election. The achievement will definitely instil a new confidence in the party.

The result should function as an eye opener for the SP and the Congress, which are bonded in an inconsistent alliance. It is clear that the family tussle in the SP is only eating away the party from inside like termite. The victory of an independent candidate Sunil Jolly, from Etawah, is an example of the fact, as Jolly was supported by senior SP leader and irate uncle of Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav. It is clear that everyone in the party has not accepted Akhilesh Yadav as their leader wholeheartedly.

Further, it seems the voter is becoming disillusioned with Congress and can understand the log jam that the party has been facing for long.

The BJP clearly went all out and did not take the election lightly. However, this also increases the party's responsibility to fulfil its promises since now having its government from central to local level, BJP is not left with any excuse for laxity and for not fulfilling its promises.