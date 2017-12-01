UP civic polls: BJP's Sanyukta Bhatia to be first woman Mayor of Lucknow

Read latest updates on UP Civic Elections 2017 results coverage - who won, who lost



Lucknow: BJP's Sanyukta Bhatia will be Lucknow's first woman Mayor after winning the mayoral election on Friday.





Bhatia will be the first woman to hold the Lucknow Municipal Corporation Mayor's post in 100 years after the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act came into being in 1916.



Bhatia will succeed Dinesh Sharma, who served for two terms before his elevation as Deputy Chief Minister in March after the Bharatiya Janata Party victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Voting to elect a new Mayor was held on November 26.

Sanyukta Bhatia's husband Satish Bhatia was a BJP legislator from Lucknow Cantt. She has the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.