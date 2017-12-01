UP Civic polls: Police lathi-charge crowd in Muzaffarnagar counting centre

Read latest updates on UP Civic Elections 2017 results coverage - who won, who lost





Muzaffarnagar: Four people were injured after Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday lathi-charged on crowd gathered outside counting centre in Muzaffarnagar.

Counting of votes of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is underway at 334 centers in Uttar Pradesh.





State Civic polls was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. It will start at 8 a.m. and results are expected by evening.





A total of 79,113 candidates are in fray today.





Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centers.





Central Para Military Forces have been deployed in and around the centers.





CCTV cameras have been set up for close monitoring and arrangements made for web casting of the counting process.





No procession is allowed during the counting and following the announcement of results.





After 100 years, Lucknow will get its first woman mayor, as this time, the Lucknow mayoral seat has been reserved for women.





The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left no stone unturned to ensure victory in all 652 urban local bodies across the state.





The election is being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath's government in UP after coming to power with a massive mandate in the state this year.