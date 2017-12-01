UP Civic Polls results: BJP mayor candidate leading, BSP second

Read latest updates on UP Civic Elections 2017 results - who won, who lost



Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor candidate is leading by over 1000 votes in Moradabad, in the counting of Uttar Pradesh local body polls result that will be out on Friday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is stumbling on second, while Samajwadi Party (SP) is on third and Congress is following on fourth.





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh local body polls.





BJP Lucknow candidate Sanyukta Bhatia, who seemed confident about the verdict, said, "I don't consider anyone my competitor. I will be number





one, no matter who is second or third."





Counting of votes of all 652 Urban Local Bodies is being done today, at 334 centers in the state.





Polling was held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. It will start at 8 a.m. and results are expected by evening.





Elaborate security arrangements have been made at counting centers.





Central Para Military Forces have been deployed in and around the centers.





CCTV cameras have been set up for close monitoring and arrangements made for web casting of the counting process.





No procession is allowed during the counting and following the announcement of results.





After 100 years, Lucknow will get its first woman mayor, as this time, the Lucknow mayoral seat has been reserved for women.





The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) left no stone unturned to ensure victory in all 652 urban local bodies across the state.





The election is being seen as the first test for Yogi Adityanath's government in UP after coming to power with a massive mandate in the state this year.