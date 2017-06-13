UP CM Adityanath might not host Iftar party

[India], June 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might not host an Iftar party at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg.

Chief Minister Adityanath will be the second BJP Chief Minister after Ram Prakash Gupta to skip hosting an Iftar party.

Earlier, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh hosted Iftar parties at their official residences during Ramzan, but according to sources, this time the current chief minister is not going to do so.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav hosted the Iftar party at their official residences. During Mayawati's tenure, once the event was held at Hotel Taj, in which only selected people were invited. However, the Muslim wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) - the Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM) - has announced Iftar parties all over the country, where those are in fast will break it with products made from cow milk. An Iftar is a meal which Muslims have to break after a day-long fast (Roza) in the month of Ramzan. Till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also not hosted an Iftar party. (ANI)