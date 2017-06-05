UP CM Adityanath turns 45, wishes pour in from political fraternity

Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP, @myogiadityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also wished him saying, "Birthday compliments to Yogi Adityanath ji, chief minister of UP. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life and success in all his endeavours".

B'day compliments to @myogiadityanath ji, chief minister of UP. May he be blessed with a long & healthy life & success in all his endeavours — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 5, 2017

Also Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu extended his birthday greetings saying, "Birthday wishes to the young and dynamic leader Yogi Adityanath. May he be blessed with long life with good health."

Birthday wishes to the young & dynamic leader @myogiadityanath . May he be blessed with long life with good health. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 5, 2017

Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister after Bharatiya Janata Party clean swept Uttar Pradesh by winning a three-fourth majority by decimating Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party in the state Assembly elections. (ANI)