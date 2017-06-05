UP CM announces ex-gratia to Bareilly bus accident's victims' kin

[India] June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. two lakh for the kin of deceased in Bareilly truck-bus collision and also Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

The death toll rose to 22 this morning in a truck-bus collision in Bareilly.

A truck collided with a roadways bus on Bada Bypass at round about 2:00 a.m.

Both the vehicles caught fire on colliding.

A total of thirty-seven passengers were boarded on the bus when the accident took place.

The injured have been taken to the district hospital. The doctors believe that death toll is likely to increase. "The bodies were burnt outright to an extent that it is arduous to figure out the gender of the corpses," CFM District hospital, Dr. B.C. Yadav told ANI. The bus belonging to Gond depot was commuting to Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich from Delhi. (ANI)