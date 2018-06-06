UP CM assures full cooperation for Patanjali food park

[India], June 6 (ANI): Patanjali Ayurved Limited on Wednesday said that they would not let the food park project to go out of Uttar Pradesh.

Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala said that state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna and Yoga guru Ramdev and assured them full cooperation.

He further said that Patanjali respects the commitment given by Chief Minister Adityanath.

"We (Patanjali) trust the assurance given by Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister spoke to Acharya Balkrishan and Baba Ramdev and assured cooperation. We respect the commitment given by Yogiji. We will not let the important food park go out of UP," Tijarawala said. Earlier, Acharya Balkrishna told ANI that due to the Uttar Pradesh government's disappointing attitude Patanjali was planning to shift the food park out of the state. His statement came after the Uttar Pradesh Government denied permission to Patanjali for a name change of the mega food park project. Yesterday, Balkrishna took to his Twitter handle and informed that they have to shift the food park due to state government's disappointing attitude. He further said their initiative to improve the lives of farmers in the region would not be achieved after this decision. According to reports, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida. In 2016, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park. (ANI)