UP CM pulls up police over laxity in addressing public grievances

[India] June 6 (ANI): In a bid to improve the law and order situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought explanation from Superintendents of Police in connection with addressal of public grievances.

Adityanath sought explanation from ten Superintendents of Police over not attending public grievances.

According to reports, Adityanath last week ordered officials to fix responsibility to ensure effective improvement in the law and order situation in the state.

The chief minister, who held a review meeting on law and order with senior officials, asserted that no laxity would be tolerated. He asked the bureaucrats to fix responsibility, from the beat constable up to the level of senior officials, to help bring about wide ranging improvement in the law and order situation. (ANI)