UP CM takes up road safety issue with officials

[India], Apr 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed relevant state departments to take steps to ensure road safety in the state, during a review meeting held on Saturday.

After the meeting, Yogi told press that strict orders were given to the transport department and police department to ensure vehicles are not parked on the roadside and that parking is only allowed in proper parking spaces.

"There are people riding two-wheelers without helmets and those not wearing seatbelts in four-wheelers, even school vehicles are not following all the rules. Students in large number travel on rickshaws and open three-wheelers. Transport department has been asked to prepare a new plan for it," he added.

The second agenda taken up was the fitness of buses plying in the state. "Fitness certificate to all buses, renewal of the driving licence of the drivers as well as their regular medical checkup has to be ensured. We decided that surprise checking of fitness of buses and their drivers should be initiated," said the Chief Minister. All departments have been given 15 days of time to implement the directions and submit a report of their progress to the concerned authority. The review meeting was attended by police, transportation and road safety department officials. "With the general public's participation and a joint effort by all related departments towards issues of road safety, major accidents and loss to lives can be prevented," Yogi concluded. This comes after a major accident that took place in Kushinagar on Thursday, wherein a school bus collided with a train at an unmanned crossing. Thirteen students died while several were injured in the accident. (ANI)