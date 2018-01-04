UP CM to inaugurate Rs 57cr distillery at Azamgarh sugar mill

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday will inaugurate the distillery built at a cost of Rs 57 crore in Azamgarh sugar mill.

After attending the programme, the Chief Minister will directly go to Varanasi, and will leave for Delhi on January 5.

Then on January 6, Chief Minister Adityanath will attend a sugar mill programme in Meerut, for which Rs 152 crore was shelled out for renovation. On the same day, the Chief Minister will return to Delhi.

On January 7, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will visit Bengaluru, which will face election this year. He had visited the city twice in 2017. Last year, Chief Minister Adityanath had said that new sugar mills would be set up and the existing ones would be revamped and modernised to help the sugarcane farmers in the state. (ANI)