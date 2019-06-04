UP CWC meeting on Thursday to discuss Lok Sabha poll debacle

[India], May 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress Working Committee called for a meeting of its members and office-bearers on Thursday to introspect about the reasons behind party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls.

"As you know, the responsibility for the loss of the party is shared by every Congress worker. To discuss these issues, a meeting of all the members and office bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Working Committee has been called at UP Congress headquarters. Your presence is required," Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar said in a letter to the members of Uttar Pradesh CWC.

Expressing concern over the "adverse" Lok Sabha poll results, Babbar wrote, "The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign from his post accepting the responsibility for the defeat." Raj Babbar along with other several other states Congress president too had "resigned" from his post accepting responsibility for party's defeat in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress party could only win one out of 80 seats in the state. Even Rahul Gandhi lost from the traditional fortress of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. (ANI)