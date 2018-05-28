UP deputy CM admitted in AIIMS

[India] May 28 (ANI): Owing to a neurological problem, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is currently admitted to the New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi," said AIIMS spokesperson, Dr Aarti Vij.

According to reports he has been admitted in the private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)