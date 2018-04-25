UP Deputy CM advises officials to work 'apolitically'

[India] April 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday advised government officials to be apolitical and do their duty properly.

Maurya, who was on Amethi visit, said that it had been come to notice that some government officials inclined towards Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were deliberately not giving importance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

"Workers and supporters of the party formed the government through a lot of hard work. They didn't form the government to enjoy the fruits of power but to serve people honestly. Some officers are oppressing those workers by taking advantage of their power. It's unfortunate and must be done away with," Maurya said.

Maurya also targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Parliament. The Deputy Chief Minister said that Gandhi had become Congress President because of the dynasty politics but he won't be able to become prime minister. "Congress is the party that speaks only lies and that is the reason till now Amethi has not been developed and people are deprived of amenities," Maurya said. During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs. 118 crore. (ANI)