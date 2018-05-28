UP Deputy CM undergoes surgery at AIIMS

[India], May 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underwent a successful surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

His condition is now stable and he is recovering well.

Maurya was admitted to the AIIMS earlier today.

"Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi," said AIIMS spokesperson, Dr Aarti Vij.

He was admitted in the private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre.(ANI)