[India] May 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya is currently undergoing Cavernoma surgery in New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He is undergoing this treatment under the supervision of Head of Department, Neuro Surgery (AIIMS) Professor Shashank Shekhar Kale.

According to reports he has been admitted in the private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS.

He was admitted to AIIMS earlier today. (ANI)