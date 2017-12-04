UP DGP flags off women safety awareness week in Lucknow

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): To ensure security of women in the city, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Sulkhan Singh, flagged off women safety and awareness week from the IT Girls College, on Monday here.

Under this initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Police will visit various colleges and schools to make the students aware of how to be safe and the steps to be taken at the time of emergency.

The campaign, which will conclude on December 10, has been launched under the Uttar Pradesh Women Power Line 1090 initiative.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion, DGP Singh requested the students to be alert in order to avoid any mishap. "The safety of women and girls is our prime concern. We assure you we will ensure your safety and help you to every extent. It is important to be aware of one's rights and government's initiatives for them. If a section of a society is unaware of their rights, then it becomes the reason of their downfall," DGP Singh said. Singh further said it was not good to consider women victims, but it was important to support those who fell prey to any kind of assault. He also advised the students to deal with a situation with confidence, not with aggression, adding it only invites unwanted enemies. "We received information that the behaviour of the anti-romeo squad was not right. So, we are providing them training," he said. Discussing about the measures taken by the police, DGP Singh said they were extending the reach of the 100 helpline number and are now even accepting complaints on Twitter. We have also launched an E-FIR system and are accepting complaint through websites, he said. (ANI)