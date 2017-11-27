UP district jail houses unusual guests!

[India], Nov 27 (ANI): Police in Uttar Pradesh's Urai district had some uncommon prisoners for four days recently.

A herd of donkeys were locked up in the jail after local police found them destroying plants in the complex. The animals were released only after a local politician intervened and insisted on their release.

"These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside the jail. Despite our warning to the owner of these donkeys, he let his animals loose in the area. We then took the extraordinary step of placing them in detention," Head Constable of the Urai Jail R. K. Mishra told ANI.

Mishra, however, did not reveal the name of the politician who had come to the police station to get the animals released. Nor did he reveal the political party to which the latter was affiliated. Kamlesh, the owner of the donkeys also refused to reveal the politician's identity. (ANI)