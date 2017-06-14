UP: Dowry victim fights for her life

[India], June 14 (ANI): Each case of dowry pulls back a progressive India a century back, reminding us of the immense greed and exploiting bride's family deeply rooted in the minds of the people.

In a recent incident, a newly married woman was brutally tortured by her in-laws over dowry demand in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Currently, the victim is fighting for her life in Agra's S.N. Hospital.

The victim's family members have alleged that her husband and brother-in-law first tied her hands and then assaulted her.

They even injured her by inserting a stick into her private parts. There are allegations that soon after marriage, her husband and his family were demanding Rs. two lakh from the victim. On refusing the demand, the former indulged in brutally beating her. On June12, the victim somehow managed and brought Rs. 30,000 and gave it to her father-in-law. Still, she was so brutally beaten that she got injuries in her internal organs. The victim's mother has filed a complaint based on the allegations. The police have arrested the victim's husband. (ANI)