UP: Drugs worth Rs. 1 crore seized, 2 held

[India], Feb.09 (ANI): The police on Friday arrested two persons and seized sample medicines worth over Rs one crore in Amroha and Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

The sample medicines were being distributed to the physicians illegally by the duo.

The police recovered the sample medicines during a routine checking at Hasanpur's bus stand on Wednesday here.

The department sent the recovered drugs for a laboratory test.

Moradabad and Amroha drug inspectors are investigating the case but no complaint has been registered in this regard yet.

"All the medicines were for the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases. The accused used to supply samples from Delhi to Moradabad, Mandal, Meerut and Ghaziabad. The cost of recovered medicines is more than Rs one crore. The samples of drugs have been sent to Lucknow laboratory centre for checking," said RP Pandey, Assistant Drug Commissioner.(ANI)