UP Dy CM slams political parties opposing triple talaq bill

[India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday trained his guns at the political parties opposing the triple talaq bill.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Those who are against this torture will support this bill but those who endorse the vote bank politics will oppose it."

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, was passed after the House rejected a series of amendments moved by various opposition members.

While introducing the bill, Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the bill should not be seen through an eye of religion, politics or vote bank.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that bill violates the fundamental rights of Muslims while saying that the government failed to 'discriminate between civil law and criminal law'.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge while favouring the bill said, enough time should be given to elicit public opinion on the subject and the bill should be sent to standing committee to look into its various aspects.

The bill seeks to make instant triple talaq in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp as bad or illegal and void.

According to the proposed law, giving instant talaq would attract the jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law. (ANI)