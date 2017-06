As many as eight inmates of a Child Rehabilitation Centre in Para area of Lucknow fled on Monday.

There were 15 prisoners in a barrack, out of which seven had gone for trial, when the remaining eight fled.

After getting the information circle officer of Alamgad Dr. Meenakshi took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against the officers responsible for the run.

An Investigation is currently underway. (ANI)