UP elections: Live coverage of civic poll results

​Civi​c​ ​body elections had never held so much importance as they do this time in Uttar Pradesh. These local elections

​have gained importance as ​they are ​primarily ​being considered a prelude to the ​2019 Lok Sabha elections. For each party, the outcome of these elections will ​hold​ a different meaning.

In all, the fate of 79113 candidates will be decided in the counting for 652 local bodies.

Apart from the 498 Nagar Panchayat, the results for 16 nagar nigams and 198 nagar palika parishads will also be announced. Counting will be held on 334 counting centers across the state.

438 Nagar Panchayats will also get their councillors. Entire vote counting process will take place under surveillance of CCTV cameras. Voting will be completed in 7 hours and results will be declared. Entire vote counting process will take place under surveillance of CCTV cameras. Voting will be completed in 7 hours and results will be declared.

BJP





For BJP, this election is an acid test, as the party is known for having its base in cities. It is a litmus test for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well, because this is the first ​time ​that the party is contesting an election under his leadership. The fact explains why for the ​very ​first time​ we saw a ​Chief Minister le​a​d​ing​ the campaign for ​the ​civic body polls. Yogi held more than two dozen public meetings during the campaign. The result will underline how people ​rate the eight months of Yogi’s rule.

Moreover, the BJP, that had not considered even a single Muslim candidate for the assembly polls, ​have ​fielded as many as 30 Muslims in the present civic body polls. However, the party insiders feel the strategy behind fielding Muslim candidates was to convey the message that Muslims are not ‘untouchables’ for the BJP and vice versa – another strategy which will help in future elections.

BSP

Having its base majorly in backward rural areas, BSP never participates in the local body polls. If its leaders ever contested, they did so independently. This is the first time BSP ​has ​fielded candidates under its party flag. The reason is ​the ​BSP’s desperation. This is the last chance for the party to motivate its workers before ​the​ parliament polls.

The party has been out of the political scene since the 2014 general election. Leaving no stone unturned to make a mark, Mayawati took personal interest in the current elections. She herself had finalised all candidates and even the campaigning was done under her direct supervision.

SP ​and the​ Congress

Forgoing their alliance of the UP assembly polls, when they gave the slogan that ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’ (UP likes this alliance), SP and Congress ​a​re facing each other in the local body elections.

Akhilesh Yadav’s reputation, as the party head, is at stake. Just like Mayawati, he was also treading cautiously and ha​s​ interviewed each candidate personally.

For ​C​ongress, these elections are simply a matter of prestige. ​By going ​it ​alone in the civic body polls, the party ​is​ aiming ​for ​a stronger comeback. The most sensitive seats for the party are Amethi and Raibareli – the constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, where the party has put in all its efforts to create a stronghold.

Hence, after months of preparations, calculations, and campaigning, all parties are now waiting for the results with bated breath. This is the first time that the winners of civic body ​elections will get their victory information through phone text messages besides ​also ​getting online certificates.

The counting of the votes will begin shortly.



