UP fined Rs 25 lakh for discharging pollutants in Ganga canal

New Delhi: Dumping of sewage in water bodies is an offence, the National Green Tribunal said on Tuesday while slapping a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government for its failure to stop discharge of dirty water into the Upper Ganga canal.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said adequate steps have not been taken for proper waste management and its treatment.

The green panel said that clean environment is a fundamental right and the apathy by the authorities has to be dealt with coercive action.

It noted the submission of the state government that a sewage treatment plant at Niwari will be completed within six months and asked the urban development ministry to give an undertaking with a performance guarantee of RS 35 lakh. "The chief secretary may furnish progress report to this tribunal. Having regard to the serious implication on public health, the matter must be seen with due attention from the highest level of authorities instead of being left to the lowest level," the tribunal said.