[India], May 09 (ANI): Fire broke out in the engine and generator room of Kamakhya Express on Thursday in Kailhat village in Mirzapur district.

No casualties have been reported yet.

As soon as the fire broke out, the driver separated the generator room and the parcel coach from the train, thus preventing further damage.

Due to the fire, the Delhi-Howrah route has been affected.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)