UP: Five dead, three injured after truck rams car in Fatehpur

[India], June 29 (ANI): As many as five people were killled and three got injured after a speeding truck hit a car in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on National Highway 2 in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victims were travelling to Gwalior from Bihar in a Hyundai Innova.

The deceased included three women, a child and one man.

One amongst the three injured is said to be critical and has been referred to a hospital in Kanpur.

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)