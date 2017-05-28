UP: Four IPS officers transferred, Anant Dev becomes new SSP

[India], May 27 (ANI): In the wake of a series of criminal atrocities reported in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered transfer of four Indian Police Services (IPS) officers.

While, Anant Dev become the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Government had transferred 84 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including 37 District Magistrates.

Nine Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers also have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the 12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh, state Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed's name also surfaced. Ahmed has been replaced by Sulkhan Singh. Other IPS officers being transferred include Surya Kumar, Jawahar Lal Tripathi, Alok Prasad, Aditya Mishra, Bhavesh Kumar Singh, Vijay Kumar, Daljeet Singh, Alok Singh, Sanjay Singhal and Navneet Sikera. Seven IAS officers have also been transferred. On March 23, Adityanath paid a surprise visit to Lucknow's Hazratganj police station to have an inspection of the place. Following the inspection, Adityanath opined that the police should be people-friendly, thereby ensuring that appropriate action will be taken to maintain law and order in the state. The Chief Minister also came up with the idea of 'anti-Romeo squads' to keep a check on eve-teasing. Certain changes in the police administration are expected since the change of the government in the state. (ANI)