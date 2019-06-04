UP: Girl drowns in River Ganga

[UP], June 2 (ANI): One girl went missing after she along with her five friends went to take bath in River Ganga near Ramghat here on Sunday, said police.

Circle Officer Ashok Kumar told ANI that the six children visited Ramghat. The group entered deep water and lost control.

Seeing the group drowning, divers stationed at the bank of the river jumped in the river. While, five of them were rescued, a girl is still missing.

"These children came to Ramghat to take a bath without telling their parents. While bathing, they entered deep water and started drowning," Circle Officer Ashok Kumar told ANI.

"People nearby could only manage to save five of them and one girl was pulled by the river stream. A search operation is underway," he added. All six children hail from Gunnaur, 14 km away from the place of incident. (ANI)