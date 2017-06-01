UP Government transfers 20 IAS officers

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has transferred 20 more Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Prashant Trivedi has become the new Secretary (Medical and Health), while Anuj Jha has been appointed as the new information director.

Principal Secretary S.P Goyal has been given additional charge of resident commissioner for the state in New Delhi.

The state government has appointed Nivedita Shukla Verma as the Secretary (Food and Logistics). She was previously Director General of the State Administration and Management Academy in Lucknow.

Mahendra Prasad Agarwal has been appointed Secretary (Finance), while Deepak Aggarwal has been made Commissioner of Saharanpur. The Uttar Pradesh Government earlier this month transferred 84 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers including 37 District Magistrates. Nine Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers also have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this week, among the 12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh, state Director General of Police (DGP) Javeed Ahmed's name also surfaced. Ahmed has been replaced by Sulkhan Singh. Other IPS officers being transferred include Surya Kumar, Jawahar Lal Tripathi, Alok Prasad, Aditya Mishra, Bhavesh Kumar Singh, Vijay Kumar, Daljeet Singh, Alok Singh, Sanjay Singhal and Navneet Sikera. Seven IAS officers have also been transferred. On March 23, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a surprise visit to Lucknow's Hazratganj police station to have an inspection of the place. Following the inspection, Adityanath opined that the police should be people-friendly, thereby ensuring that appropriate action will be taken to maintain law and order in the state. The Chief Minister also came up with the idea of 'anti-Romeo squads' to keep a check on eve-teasing. Certain changes in the police administration are expected since the change of the government in the state. (ANI)