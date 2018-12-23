UP Governor lauds efforts to clean Ganga

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Sunday lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state for making efforts to make river Ganga clean again.

Naik, while addressing a Youth Kumbh here, said: "Today a living man is not ready to drink even two drops of Ganga as the river's water is very polluted. I have administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chief Minister Yogi and his Council of Minister. They need to be patted when doing good work, but should also be shown the mirror if needed."

In October this year, Chief Minister Adityanath directed the state authorities to take requisite measures to check the dumping of wastage in Ganga. He also told the authorities to make adequate arrangements to treat sewage through effluent treatment plants (ETP). Chief Minister Adityanath, while speaking on the occasion, said: "After coming to power in the state, we have introduced a number of programmes to support the young minds and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills." "In the past one and half years, more than one lakh of youths have got jobs. The selection process for 50,000 police personnel will also conclude soon," said Chief Minister Yogi. Talking about the Ayodhya issue, Yogi said: "Whenever the work for the construction of Ram Temple will begin, our supporters will participate." "Apart from our government, no one else will be successful in completing this task." (ANI)