UP Gov't announces compensation for murdered lawyer's family

[India], May 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government, on Thursday, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of advocate Rajesh Srivastava, who was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district earlier today.

Srivastava was killed at around 10.30 a.m. in Colonelganj's Manmohan Park area while he was on his way to the office.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in several parts of Allahabad city with fellow lawyers protesting their colleague's death set a bus ablaze near the District Magistrate's office in the city.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. An investigation in the regard is underway. (ANI)