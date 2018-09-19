UP: Govt cracks down on expenditure

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented strict norms to curb government expenditure.

"In order to utilize the resources of the state in welfare projects, it is necessary to be frugal with the government's expenses," a statement from the UP government read.

The statement confirmed that restrictions were sanctioned on recruitments for various departments of the government, apart from the police and medical departments. Also, several benefits provided to employees like travel, accommodation, guest house, furniture, stationery, etc were also regulated.

The government has also directed employees to not hold state-sponsored banquets in five-star hotels, adding that exceptions can be made under extraordinary circumstances with the approval of the Chief Secretary. "The above-mentioned mandates will be applicable for all government departments/offices, as well as all public utilities, autonomous institutions and all government schools and colleges," the statement concluded. (ANI)