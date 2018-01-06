UP govt doubles compensation for kin of jawans killed on-duty

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has doubled the compensation given to the kin of jawans who were killed on-duty.

"To ensure the security of the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, we have doubled the compensation given to the kin of the jawans who lose their lives on-duty," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, while addressing a public gathering in Meerut.

"Earlier, the compensation amount ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, but now it has been increased upto Rs 50 lakh," he added.

The chief minister said the compensation was increased to take care of the family of the killed jawans and to pay homage and respect to their families. The chief minister also paid his tribute to the police constable, Ankit Tomar, who succumbed to bullet injuries a day after he was shot during the encounter in Shamli. A wanted criminal, Satyaveer alias Satthe Ahediya, was reportedly killed in the encounter with the police in Bulandshahr's Kotwalinagar on Thursday. Adityanath also lauded the UP policemen in protecting the people of the state. He also attacked the previous government for failing to take care of the famers in the state . "When we came to power, we ensured electricity reached every part and region of the state," he said. The chief minister said politics should focus on rural development, farmers, youth and women empowerment and asserted that his government was bringing policies for the betterment of the people. He also vowed to double the income of farmers in this year and urged people to keep supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)