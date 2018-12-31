UP govt extends invitation to Naidu for Kumbh Mela, Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday extended an invitation to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for attending the Kumbh Mela celebrations and the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas that will take place in Prayagraj and Varanasi next month respectively.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana met Naidu at the latter's residence in Amaravati and invited him for Kumbh Mela that will commence from January 15 in Prayagraj, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

He also invited the TDP supremo to grace his presence at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to be held for three days from January 21 in Varanasi. During the meeting, the UP minister lauded Naidu for implementing development and welfare programmes in Andhra Pradesh. He appreciated Naidu as a leader who worked relentlessly to serve the public, according to the statement. "Your motive of serving the public through good governance is an inspiration. When I was urban development minister in Uttar Pradesh, I took inspiration of how you developed Hyderabad. We used to call you as a CEO", Mahana was quoted as saying in the statement. (ANI)