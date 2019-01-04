UP govt extends Kumbh Mela invitation to Odisha CM, MP ex-CM

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan on Friday met with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here and invited him for the Kumbh Mela that will be held from 15 January in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh government ensuring personal invitations to many key political leaders and heads of state to solicit their presence in the upcoming Kumbh fair.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also met with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and extended him an invitation for Kumbh Mela.

Maurya met with Chouhan in Bhopal on Friday. Earlier, on December 31, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industrial Development Satish Mahana had met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Amaravati and invited him for Kumbh Mela that will commence from January 15 in Prayagraj. In September 2018, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that over 15 crore people are expected to visit Kumbh Mela 2019. The 45-day festival will start on January 15, 2019. Millions of Hindu devotees attend the mela with the belief that taking a dip in the waters of the holy river will cleanse their sins. (ANI)