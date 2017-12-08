UP govt extends support for revival of Gomti

[India], December 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his government will extend support for the revival of Gomti River.

"I have directed the authorities to organise aarati of River Gomti in Naimisaranya. We will celebrate the next Holi in Braj along with all the cabinet ministers," Adityanath said.

Talking extensively about the various developmental projects that his government had undertaken in the last nine months, Adityanath retorted that some people appreciate while others will criticise his government's work, adding that he will work as much as required.

"We organised Ramlila in Ayodhya again and also celebrated Diwali there. Some people will appreciate while others will criticise. If we worked for 18 hours, then what is the problem? We will work as much as required for the development of Uttar Pradesh and our country," Adityanth said. The reaction came after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state had only divide people by discussing caste and religion. "We made the metro in 2.5 years and an elevator road in Uttar Pradesh. Pension was given to 55 lakh poor, but when we talked of development, BJP talked about caste and religion. They divided the people of Uttar Pradesh," Akhilesh had said. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that his government has also issued a budget of crores of rupees for the development of Naimisaranya. He also requested the people to start an initiative to revive Gomti River so that it provides water for drinking and irrigation purposes, adding that his government will extend its support. The Chief Minister claimed his government uplifted the ban put by the previous government over use of bells, drums, microphone and speakers, which the previous government had enforced. He also said that the logo for Kumbh mela has also been prepared and will be released in a couple of days. (ANI)