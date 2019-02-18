UP govt issues travel advisory on Maghi Poornima

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Maghi Purnima, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued a travel advisory in order to ease travelling for commuters.

In a press note, the state government led by Yogi Adityanath stated that from February 18 (12:00 am) to February 21 till 11:00 pm, the entry of all heavy vehicles will be restricted inside Janpad.

At Allahabad Railway Station, the entry will only be open from Civil Lines and the exit from City side on 18 and 19 February.

All four-wheeler vehicles will be parked inside Gangeshwar Mahadev and Bakshi Bagh Kachar area on February 17 from 5 am to February 18 till 4 pm. Also, the state government has banned the use of two-wheelers on January 19 from 12 am onwards. "Vehicle moving towards Lucknow and Pratapgarh will be only allowed to move via Kanpur Marg," the state traffic advisory read. On the occasion of Maghi Poornima, the pilgrims today and tomorrow will worship Guru Bhrasapati with the belief that Hindu god Gandharva travels from the heavens to Sangam. This day sees a surge in pilgrims at the holy ghats owing to the belief that they will be guided to heaven in their humanly form. (ANI)