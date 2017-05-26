UP Govt. made 'organisational' changes only on paper: Congress

[India], May 26 (ANI): Condemning the horrific incident in Noida, where four women were raped while another family member was killed, the Congress on Friday asserted that only officials have been changed in the recent massive administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, but the change that was truly needed has not come yet.

Speaking to ANI here, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Raj Babbar said, "Rapes, murders and crimes have not been curbed. Only officials have been changed, but the change that was needed has not come yet. This gang rape incident is a shame for all"

Asserting that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Uttar Pradesh, Babbar stated that centre's promises remain unfulfilled as made in its election manifesto. "Innocents are being killed, houses were burnt, no compensation has been given, gaurakshaks are dong atrocities and I feel pained," he added. As many as six criminals looted a family at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region yesterday night. According to primary information, the criminals held the family (four men and four women) hostage and allegedly molested and raped the women. The confirmation on the rape, however, is yet to be ascertained. The criminals also shot a person dead after he raised objection against the crime. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused. (ANI)