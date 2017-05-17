UP Govt. sanctions transfer of 67 IPS officers

[India], May 17 (ANI): In the wake of a series of criminal atrocities reported in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath facilitated the transfer of 67 IPS officers on Wednesday.

The reshuffle is believed to be an attempt to change the face of law and order in the state.

A total of 200 senior police officers have been shuffled since the new government rose to power in the state in March.

After becoming the 21st Chief Minister of the state, Adityanath had vowed to take stringent steps in improving the law and order in the state, saying, there would be no leniency shown towards it.

However, the maiden session of the state assembly which was held on Monday witnessed a stormy session with Opposition parties creating uproar in the floor of the house. Denouncing the Adityanath-led government over the law and order in the state and other issues, the slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the well despite Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit's appeal for an all-party meeting to ensure smooth proceedings. Agitating opposition members even hurled paper balls at the podium and the marshals trying to dodge them away with files. Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to keep intact the law and order in the state, the Samajwadi Party said that it opposed the proceeding of the house to express displeasure over the poor governance of the Adityanath dispensation. "The law and order in the state is very bad, people of the state are fed up. They have betrayed the farmers. Dalits and Muslims are being insulted and tortured. BJP is a communal force it will ruin the economic and social infrastructure of the state," said a Samajwadi Party leader. Echoing similar sentiments the Congress party asserted that the BJP has failed to come up to the expectations of Uttar Pradesh and hence should not make tall claims about its success. "The law and order in the state has collapsed. The culprits are not being punished. They just believe in talking. This government is not fulfilling the promises. This is why we staged a protest and boycotted Governor's address," said a Congress leader. (ANI)