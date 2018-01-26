UP govt taking measures to solve farmers' issues

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government is taking various measures to tackle the farmers' problems in order to provide them a good price for their crops.

The Chief Minister, while speaking at Uttar Pradesh Diwas here on Thursday, said that the government is providing fertilizers, seeds and other facilities to the farmers as promised.

''In the last 10 days, the government has transferred more than Rs 80,000 crore directly to the accounts of farmers digitally, purchased 37 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from 5,300 wheat purchasing centres across the state and made a payment of Rs 6,500 crore,'' he said.

He said that the state government is making efforts to ensure that the youths of the state do not have to move to some other state in search of jobs. (ANI)