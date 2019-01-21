UP govt to give pension of Rs 500 to destitute persons

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has increased its monthly pension for all destitute persons by a sum of Rs 100, to a total of Rs 500, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

"The state government has decided that all destitute persons (including women, disabled etc) will get a pension of Rs 500 per month compared to the Rs 400 they were recieving earlier” the Chief Minister told ANI.

This measure comes immediately after the Centre on Sunday directed all educational institutes and universities to implement the 10 per cent reservation for economically weak in the general category in the upcoming educational year.

The Parliament recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament to grant 10 reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions. The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.