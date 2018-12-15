UP govt to install 4 statues in UP, Akhilesh attacks Yogi

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install four new statues in the state, including that of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Swami Vivekananda.

A 25-feet tall statue of Vajpayee will be installed at Lok Bhawan here, while one of Vivekananda will grace the portals of Raj Bhawan, informed Special Secretary of Culture Department Shishir.

It has been decided that 12.5 feet tall statues of Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijayanath will be installed in Gorakhpur.

As per an official, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his approval for all the statues and the work has also begun. Meanwhile, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked Adityanath and said that it would be good if he talks about work and development. (ANI)