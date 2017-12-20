UP Govt to open cow sanctuaries in 75 districts

Uttar Pradesh government is planning to open cow sanctuary in all 75 districts of the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced this on Wednesday.

"We plan to start a very big cow sanctuary in every district of UP, but the government will not operate these sanctuaries. The government will only provide infrastructure and would encourage formation of a district level committee," Adityanath said after inaugurating six-day 'Zero Investment Natural Agriculture' workshop here.

The chief minister said cow was the biggest source of natural farming and hence the government has decided to open cow sanctuary in every district.

"In the first phase, we have decided to start cow sanctuaries in 16 municipal corporations and seven districts of Bundelkhand," he informed. On arranging land for the proposed cow sanctuaries, the chief minister said, "We have constituted anti-land mafia task force in the state and 44,000 hectare land has been freed from the clutches of land-mafia. Another 1,53,000 cases have been identified. This land will be used to develop cow sanctuaries." He also said the idea of zero budget natural farming was very noble. "Agriculture is the biggest contributor in providing employment. If we are able to promote zero investment natural agriculture then it will not only be a revolutionary step for the farmers but also for development of the state," the Chief Minister said. The chief minister also expressed desire to link agriculture universities of the state with the zero investment natural farming technique. "There are 75 districts and four agriculture universities in the state. We will link the zero investment natural farming with all four agriculture universities. We have either established Agricultural Science Center in every district or are in the process of establishing them. These agriculture science centres will be very helpful for technique and research of zero investment natural farming," Adityanath said. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and officials of Lok Bharti were also present on the occasion. (ANI)