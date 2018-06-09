UP govt will take action on bribery plaint: Guv Ram Naik

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): After writing a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighting corruption in his office, Governor Ram Naik on Friday said the government will take action on it.

"Whenever I receive a complaint or a suggestion; I forward it to the concerned minister. I have sent a letter. (The) Government will take proper action on it," Naik told ANI.

The Governor's letter pertained to bribery charges against senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer S.P. Goel who holds the post of Principal Secretary in Chief Minister's Office (CMO). According to the letter, Goel demanded a bribe of Rs. 25 lakh from a Lucknow resident to sanction land for a project.

The letter comes at a time when Adityanath is reportedly cracking down on corruption in the state. The complaint, however, was forwarded to Adityanath on April 30 but the letter somehow got leaked on Thursday, after 40 days, reportedly by a group of officers, says media reports. Adityanath on Thursday suspended the district magistrates of Fatehpur and Gonda for alleged irregularities in wheat purchase and distribution of food grains. The food commissioner on Wednesday ordered that First Information Reports (FIR) be filed against a number of officials of the department in Fatehpur for not distributing token to farmers for purchase of wheat. In Gonda, district supply officer Rajiv Kumar and district food marketing officer Ajay Vikram Singh have also been suspended. (ANI)